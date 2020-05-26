Fiera Capital Corp Buys 167 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $240.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.75. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

