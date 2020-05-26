ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

NYSE:AWI opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.41. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.