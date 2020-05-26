ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,072 Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $94,282,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $66,781,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $35,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.07.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 407,781 shares of company stock valued at $120,285,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $307.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.98. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $327.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.10, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

