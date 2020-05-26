ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829,203 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $102,653,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 61,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 778,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,239,000 after acquiring an additional 56,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -214.55 and a beta of 0.51. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,890.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,435 shares of company stock worth $20,682,208. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CSFB increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

