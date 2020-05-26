TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 2,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.12.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

