PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

Masco stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. Masco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

