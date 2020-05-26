Fiera Capital Corp Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

