New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,665 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $96,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $66,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

