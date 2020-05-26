Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,452,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59,713 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $822,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf purchased 3,404,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,718. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE KWR opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.15 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $209.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.76 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

