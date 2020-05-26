Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,988 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,428,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the 1st quarter worth $3,563,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amerisafe by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,811 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Amerisafe by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 66,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the 1st quarter worth $2,869,000.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Amerisafe Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

