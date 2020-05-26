Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 101,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,007 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

