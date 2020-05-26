New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,700 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Flowserve by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,611,000 after acquiring an additional 387,816 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Flowserve by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,209,000 after acquiring an additional 343,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,745,000 after buying an additional 183,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.