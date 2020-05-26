Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $30,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,340. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.