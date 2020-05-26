Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $318.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,382.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

