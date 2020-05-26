First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278,194 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,201,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 1,473,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after buying an additional 1,379,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after buying an additional 1,243,199 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

