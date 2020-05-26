Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 5,646 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

AUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

