Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,747 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

