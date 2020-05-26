Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 109.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.07% of Central Pacific Financial worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 120,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 83,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CPF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE:CPF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $434.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $56.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

