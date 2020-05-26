Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $275,000 Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 638.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Knoll by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $530.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

