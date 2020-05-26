Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,909 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 273,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 62,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $1,603,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 118,125 shares of company stock worth $2,757,710. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

