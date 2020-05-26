Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Match Group worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 317.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $486,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 76,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $6,326,857.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,148 shares in the company, valued at $28,454,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,289 shares of company stock worth $8,102,375. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

