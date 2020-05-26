Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Get Town Sports International alerts:

CLUB opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Town Sports International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Town Sports International stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 127.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.38% of Town Sports International worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Town Sports International (CLUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.