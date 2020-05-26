Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $9,344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

