Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in AFLAC by 10.1% in the first quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,977 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 7,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

AFL stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.