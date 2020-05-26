IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cambridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Also, Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $157,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $359,490. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CATC stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $296.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 18.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.