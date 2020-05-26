News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of News worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in News by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in News by 5,327.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of News by 1,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.41. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

