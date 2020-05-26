PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $172.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

