First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after purchasing an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after purchasing an additional 892,712 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $62,930.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,892.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,966,433 shares of company stock worth $640,957,685 over the last quarter.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.25.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

