ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.73.

Shares of NSC opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.