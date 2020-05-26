Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $534,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,804,000 after acquiring an additional 995,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,442,000 after acquiring an additional 902,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

BEN opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

