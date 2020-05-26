Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $534,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,804,000 after acquiring an additional 995,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,442,000 after acquiring an additional 902,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

BEN opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Cambridge Bancorp
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Cambridge Bancorp
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Premier Inc
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Premier Inc
Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Catalent Inc
Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Catalent Inc
News Corp Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank
News Corp Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report