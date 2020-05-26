Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 11,654 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $421,784,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after buying an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after buying an additional 1,009,439 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after buying an additional 868,380 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

