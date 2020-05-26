Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $8,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after buying an additional 302,843 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after buying an additional 148,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

