ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 662,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $13,769,368.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 276,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,653,302.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 943,501 shares of company stock worth $19,511,171 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

TRN opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

