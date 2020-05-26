IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,238 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 79.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of RMBS opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $167,820.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,945 shares of company stock valued at $274,767. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

