ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,377,000. 361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.26.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $976,321.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $33,410.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,333 shares of company stock valued at $471,855. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.