ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,658,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,316,000 after purchasing an additional 94,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,640 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $103.30. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.