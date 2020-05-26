ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 14,329 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,329 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 14,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

