Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 639,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 21,454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,186,786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,620,000 after buying an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 401.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.