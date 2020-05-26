AmsterdamCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $8,911.38 and $7.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

