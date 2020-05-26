Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Mattel by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

MAT stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Mattel Inc has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

