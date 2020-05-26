First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,375 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.