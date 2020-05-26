First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 72 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.44, for a total transaction of $632,458.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,415. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $670.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $471.80 and a 1 year high of $715.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.89.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

