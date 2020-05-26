Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 52,414 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,304 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 13.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,218 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 70.4% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Halliburton by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

