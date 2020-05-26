TRAXIA Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $10,143.78 and approximately $6.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.02068462 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00086028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00183097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

