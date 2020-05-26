Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Million

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $295.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00478625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003400 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000380 BTC.

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Cryptocurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

