AC3 (AC3) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 35.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. AC3 has a market capitalization of $87,159.33 and $13.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, AC3 has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official website is ac3.io . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

