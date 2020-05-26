MyWish Price Tops $0.0130 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, MyWish has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $124,183.28 and $7.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.22 or 0.03852887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002306 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031681 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011271 BTC.

About MyWish

WISH is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

