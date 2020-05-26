Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 313 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $2,975,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.40. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $309,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,309,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.85.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

