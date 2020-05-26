Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $173.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average of $163.52. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

