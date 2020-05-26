Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Harley-Davidson worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

